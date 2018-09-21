Fall for the season, not for these myths

ORLANDO, Fla. - Fall is right around the corner as autumnal equinox begins Saturday at 9:54 p.m.

With the changing of the seasons comes the changing of home décor and clothing, and sometimes the temperature. Everywhere but Florida, that is.

As you embrace the colorful scarves and fall in love with pumpkin spiced everything, don’t fall for these autumn myths.

Myth 1: You can balance an egg on its end only during the autumnal equinox.

As much as we would like to see everyone try and balance an egg on its end over and over again during the equinox, turns out you can try this anytime. There’s no balancing of the universe that takes place during the autumnal equinox that magically makes the egg stand on its end. Can it be done? Probably. With a lot of patience and dedication, you can do this at any point during the year.

Myth 2: Shadows cannot be cast at noon during the equinox

Although this one is tad more believable, it’s almost impossible. Yes the Earth will be at a new angle and yes it will change the amount of shadow that is cast, but for a shadow to completely disappear you have to have very specific circumstances and even then it’s not guaranteed.

What are those conditions? Well, a person would have to be standing on the Earth’s equator with the sun directly above them when the clock strikes noon. Specific enough?

So now for something you can believe. As of Sept. 22, 2018 at 9:54 p.m. EDT nights will start to gradually get longer and days will become shorter. The changing of the season is determined by the shifting sunlight, not heat like many think. It’s determined by how the Earth orbits the Sun and the tilt of its axis which determines the angle the sun the strikes the planet.

So there you have it: Answers to a couple myths you may or may not have heard. Plus a little more to think about while enjoying the flavors of fall.

Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.