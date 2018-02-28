February ends on a hot note; slight cool down to come

ORLANDO, Fla. - February is closing on a hot note, with temperatures again reaching the 80s Wednesday.

The temperature at Orlando International Airport at 3 p.m. was 83 degrees.

"That's not good enough for a record, but still about 7 degrees above the normal on this date," News 6 chief meteorologist Tom Sorrells said.

Skies Wednesday night will be partly cloudy as the temperature drops to a low of 65 degrees.

The cool down will make temperatures cool enough for patchy fog north of Orlando. Most of the fog will be in Marion, northern Lake and Sumter counties.

Highs on Thursday will be near records once again, with the temperature in Orlando expected to reach a high of 87 degrees. The record for March 1 in Orlando was set at 90 degrees in 1918.

"Other records are Daytona Beach at 86 from 1971, Sanford at 88 from 2012, and Melbourne at 87 from 2012," Sorrells said.

A cold front will move through the Orlando area Thursday night into Friday morning.

There is a slight chance of a light shower overnight as the front passes.

The high Friday will only be 78 degrees.

"Saturday and Sunday will both be near-perfect days, with highs in the low 70s, loads of sunshine and low humidity," Sorrells said.

Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.