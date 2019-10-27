Feeling like 100: Record heat possible Sunday, few storms

ORLANDO, Fla.- - Heat and humidity has been the theme for October and that theme continues Sunday. Highs climb back into the low 90s, but it will feel more like 95-100 with the humidity factored in.

A few storms will be possible after lunch and through the evening, but they won't be as widespread as Saturday.

Beach Forecast:

The rip current threat remains elevated, but the surf is starting to come down. Wave heights are expected to be around 2-3 feet. A few storms are possible later in the day.

Tropical Update:

Other than Pablo off the coast of Spain, nothing is brewing in the tropics as of Sunday morning. No new development is expected as we end October. Hurricane season ends Nov. 30.

Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.