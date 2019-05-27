'Feels like' temperature to reach 100 on Memorial Day

ORLANDO, Fla. - The heat is on in Central Florida.

"High pressure remains strong in the Orlando area," News 6 meteorologist Samara Cokinos said. "This will keep the forecast dry, sunny and very hot for Memorial Day."

Highs will range from the upper 80s to mid-90s along the coast. Inland will be even hotter, in the mid- to upper 90s. "Feels-like" temperatures will be in the triple digits.

The average high on this date in Orlando is 90. The record high is 100.

Shallow fog has settled in spots this morning. It's not causing visibility issues and will last for a few hours. We're pinpointing the heat right now non News 6. Join us for your Memorial Day outlook plus we'll show you when a few showers return. #news6 pic.twitter.com/EqrHdvOFVn — Samara Cokinos (@CokinosSamaraWx) May 27, 2019

"At the beach, if you plan on getting in the water, swim near a lifeguard," Cokinos said. "Moderate to high rip currents will be present at all area beaches."

The UV Index will be extreme.

Overnight lows will be in the low 70s.

Highs will stay in the mid-90s all week. Slim rain chances return to the forecast on Friday. The chance of rain increases to 30% Sunday.

