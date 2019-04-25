'Feels like' temperature to reach mid-90s in Orlando area

ORLANDO, Fla. - Central Florida is in store for a hot Thursday.

Orlando will reach a high of 90 under mostly sunny skies. The "feels like" temperature will reach the mid-90s.

The average high on this date is 84.

The overnight low will be in the mid-60s.

Friday's high will be close to the average, but scattered storms will hit the region.

"A weak front brings a few thunderstorms," News 6 meteorologist Troy Bridges said. "Expect some heavy rain from late morning through the early evening."

Rain begins to move into #Marion county for the morning drive tomorrow. Here is #FutureRadar at 7AM Friday. pic.twitter.com/PWR0Z5FMZs — Troy Bridges (@TroyNews6) April 25, 2019

There is a moderate risk of rip currents along area beaches into Friday.

Highs will be in the mid- to upper 80s over the weekend, with very slim rain chances and mostly sunny skies.

[WEATHER: Extended forecast | Radar | Warnings | Pinpoint Weather Zones][DOWNLOAD: Pinpoint, Hurricane apps | SHARE: Weather pictures]

Watch News 6 for updates.

Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.