'Feels-like' temperatures could top 105 degrees in Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. - The heat index will be 105 degrees or higher Tuesday in Central Florida.
Orlando will reach a high near 97, above the average high of 92 for this time of year. The record high is 100, set in 1932.
Sea breeze afternoon storms, with a coverage of 30%, will cool down portions of the region.
Highs will be near the mid-90s the rest of the week.
Rain chances increase to 40% Wednesday and will be 40 to 50% through the weekend.
Getting hot fast today! Close to a record in Orlando. pic.twitter.com/h6JxzmrX9R — Troy Bridges (@TroyNews6) July 16, 2019
As Barry dissipates over the Midwest, there is nothing new to pinpoint in the tropics.
