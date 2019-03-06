'Feels-like' temperatures dip into low 30s in Orlando area

ORLANDO, Fla. - It's downright cold Wednesday across Central Florida, but don't worry, the mid-80s return by the weekend.

"Gusty northerly winds will keep a dry and colder air mass across the area Wednesday," News 6 meteorologist Candace Campos said.

Temperatures will start in the 30s and 40s, with wind chill readings as lows the mid- to low 30s north of Orlando.

A wind chill advisory remains in effect north of Osceola and south Brevard counties through 8 a.m.

COLD WEATHER ALERT: Grab the heavy jackets as you head out the door. We are waking up about 15-20 degrees colder than yesterday. Feels like temps in the 30s and 40s right now. @news6wkmg pic.twitter.com/6GaaNtVYq2 — Candace Campos (@CandaceNews6) March 6, 2019

"After sunrise, and despite sunny skies, high temps will only warm into the mid- to low 60s," Campos said.

The overnight low will be in the low 40s.

Thursday will see a high of 73 under mostly sunny skies.

The high will reach 77 on Friday, with no chance of rain.

Highs will be in the low to mid-80s over the weekend, with a 20 percent chance of rain Saturday and a 30 percent chance Sunday.

