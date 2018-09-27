'Feels like' temperatures to hit 105; Tropical Storm Kirk heads west

ORLANDO, Fla. - The heat index will soar to 105 degrees Thursday in Orlando, with very low rain chances.

That same forecast is expected through the weekend.

Meanwhile, all eyes are on the tropics, especially Tropical Storm Kirk.

Tropical Storm Kirk

Kirk, packing 50 mph winds, is moving west-northwest at 16 mph as it approaches the Lesser Antilles.

"It will likely weaken a bit before heading south of Puerto Rico in the coming days," News 6 meteorologist Troy Bridges said. "Kirk will likely only be a remnant low by the time it moves near Jamaica early next week. There’s not much chance that it will redevelop, but we will, of course, keep a very close eye on it."

Post Tropical Cyclone Leslie

Remnants of Leslie are located over the central Atlantic ocean, several hundred miles west-southwest of the Azores.

"It remains a powerful nontropical low with hurricane-force winds," Bridges said.

The system is expected to restrengthen and again receive the name Leslie later Thursday or Friday. The hurricane center gives it a 90 percent chance of further development within the next two days.

"This system will swirl away from the U.S.," Bridges said.

They are still at it! pic.twitter.com/TcBrEwtYmn — Troy Bridges (@TroyNews6) September 27, 2018

Orlando-area forecast

"Closer to home, it's all about the heat," Bridges said.

Orlando will see a high in the mid-90s, with a 20 percent chance of rain.

The "feels like" temperature will be 105 in Orlando.

The average high on this date is 89.

Rain chances stay at 20 percent through the weekend.

The HEAT is ON! pic.twitter.com/tP4IHAQCk3 — Troy Bridges (@TroyNews6) September 27, 2018

