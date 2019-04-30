'Feels like' temperatures to reach mid-90s in Orlando area

ORLANDO, Fla. - Tuesday will be another hot and mostly dry day across Central Florida.

Orlando's high will reach 90. The average high on this date is 85.

"A breeze off the ocean waters will lead to a couple of showers trying to move inland," News 6 meteorologist Troy Bridges said. "The coverage of rain is less than 10%, even for coastal zones."

The breeze will also increase the humidity in the atmosphere, making temperatures feel like the mid-90s at times.

Wednesday will see a high of 89, with a slim chance of rain.

"We will see a very slight cooldown as an area blow pressure brings rain into Central Florida, along with some sea breeze action, Thursday and Friday.

Rain chances stand at 40% Thursday and 60% Friday. Highs will be around 86 degrees.

Weekend highs will be in the upper 80s.

Rain returns for the end of the week! pic.twitter.com/e0CTg0l6Eh — Troy Bridges (@TroyNews6) April 29, 2019

Expect rain at 30% Saturday and 40% Sunday.

