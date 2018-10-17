Few more days of heat on tap before cooldown comes to Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. - Big changes are coming to the Orlando area the next few days as a cold front approaches.

On Wednesday, temperatures will still be high, but the cooldown should begin toward the end of the week.

"For Wednesday, expect another hot one, with highs in the low and mid-90s. Expect a high of 93 in Orlando on Wednesday, with only a 10 percent chance for rain," News 6 meteorologist Troy Bridges said.

Rain chances will also increase after Wednesday, with a 40 percent chance of rain Thursday and a 50 percent chance on Friday as the front approaches.Temperatures will near 90 degrees both days.

Then, the cooldown gets underway for the weekend.

"Expect highs in the upper 80s for Saturday and Sunday, with the rain chances at 40 percent Saturday and 20 percent by Sunday," Bridges said.

Cooler air will continue building behind the front Monday, with a high of only 82 degrees and a 10 percent chance of rain.

By Tuesday, rain chances increase to 40 percent. Temperatures will reach lows in the 60s for the morning and increase to the lower 80s by the afternoon through the week.

Temperatures hit record highs Tuesday in some part of Central Florida.

"In Orlando, we warmed yesterday to 92 degrees," Bridges said. "The record is 95 degrees still on the books set back in 1925."

Temperatures in Daytona Beach Tuesday warmed to 90 degrees. The record is 91 degrees, which was set in 1936. In Melbourne, highs reached 89 degrees, which is just one degree short of the record set in 1959.

Sanford set a new record Tuesday with a high of 94 degrees, breaking the previous one of 90 degrees, which was set in 1971.

Temperatures will again flirt with record highs Wednesday. The record for Wednesday's date is 90 degrees and was set back in 1952. A high of 92 degrees is forecast Wednesday in Sanford.

Near RECORD HEAT today! Take a look! pic.twitter.com/MjdxZnj7Gs — Troy Bridges (@TroyNews6) October 17, 2018

In Orlando, highs are expected to reach 93 degrees Wednesday, just two degrees short of the record set in 1925..

Melbourne and Daytona Beach will also feel near-record heat Wednesday.

Aside from the cooldown on its way, there is other good news in Central Florida's forecast. The tropics are calm.

"There is nothing at all to watch in the tropics," Bridges said.

