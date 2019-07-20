Few morning showers along coast, storms, heat for the afternoon

ORLANDO, Fla. - It's more of the same on this Saturday as heat and storm chances continue for the afternoon. A few showers, mainly light, will be possible along the coast Saturday morning. The sea breeze will force rain and storm chances inland later in the afternoon.

Temperatures jump back into the mid-90s later Saturday afternoon with it feeling closer to 100 degrees.

Beach forecast

After a few possible morning showers, the remianing of the day should be dry and hot. With a southeasterly breeze, the rip current threat will be relatively low, but still be vigalant.

Tropical update

Wind shear and Saharan dust are keeping the tropical Atlantic in check for now. No development is expected within the next five days.

