Few showers Sunday, beach hazards return

ORLANDO, Fla.- - Just like Saturday, a few showers will move in off of the Atlantic. They will be few and far between and on the lighter side, but have the umbrella handy.

Most will be dry today, especially along the I-75 corridor. Highs with a mix of clouds and sunshine climb into the upper 80s.

Beach Forecast

Hurricane Lorenzo is more than 2,000 miles away and moving even further away, but it will still generate large swells along Florida's east coast. Minor coastal flooding will also be possible through the middle of the week from the combination of Lorenzo and King Tides.

Tropical Update

Other than Lorenzo heading toward the Azores and eventually Ireland, the tropics are quiet. No other development is expected within the next 5 days.

