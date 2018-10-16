Finally fall in Central Florida? Not with these temps

ORLANDO, Fla. - It may be mid-October already, but it certainly isn't feeling like fall in the Orlando area, especially while activity is still being monitored in the tropics.

News 6 meteorologists are watching a small area of low pressure along the north central coast of Honduras, which is producing some storms already.

"This area of low pressure continues to produce a large area of cloudiness and thunderstorms over portions of the far western Caribbean Sea and much of Central America," meteorologist Troy Bridges said.

The system could further develop by later Tuesday.

"Although the associated shower and thunderstorm activity has changed a little and organization overnight, the system could still become a tropical depression before it moves over Belize later today," Bridges said.

Regardless of development, gusty winds are possible over portions of Belize and the Yucatán peninsula Tuesday. Heavy rainfall and flash flooding could also be possible across portions of Central America throughout the next few days, according to Bridges.

Though the National Hurricane Center is giving it a 40 percent chance of development within the next two days and 40 percent within the next five days, the system is not expected to move toward the U.S.

This low will move over Belize today. It will not move to the United States! pic.twitter.com/SzJYqe8ImZ — Troy Bridges (@TroyNews6) October 16, 2018

Meanwhile in Central Florida, temperatures are staying high as rain chances are staying low.

Expect a high of 93 degrees both Tuesday and Wednesday and a 10 percent chance of rain. The average temperature in Orlando this time of year is 85 degrees.

Temperatures will reach the low 90s Thursday with a 30 percent chance of rain. By Friday, rain chances increase to 50 percent, with temperatures reaching a high of 87 degrees. On Saturday, expect rain chances to be at 40 percent, with a high of 89 degrees.

Rain chances drop a bit again Sunday to 20 percent.

