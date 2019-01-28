Finally! Record-setting rain leaves Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. - After a full day of rain on Sunday, the wet weather is finally moving out of Central Florida.

"Rain will gradually come to an end across Central Florida by the end of rush hour Monday," News 6 meteorologist Troy Bridges said.

There will be lots of sunshine through the afternoon, but the high in Orlando will be in the low 60s. The average high on this date is 71.

The overnight low will be in the low 40s, with cooler temperatures for the northern counties.

Highs will reach the upper 60s on Tuesday.

Wednesday's high will be 59.

Temperatures in the 70s are expected Friday through Sunday.

Rain is pushing out! Staying cool all day! pic.twitter.com/FvAL0XuVGS — Troy Bridges (@TroyNews6) January 28, 2019

Sunday's rain was record-setting in Orlando, where 2.01 inches fell. The old record was 1.74 inches, set in 2016. The Melbourne International Airport reported 3.74 inches of rain on Sunday to set a new record. The old record of 1.12 inches was set in 2016.

Rain won't return to the forecast until Friday.

[WEATHER: Extended forecast | Radar | Warnings | Pinpoint Weather Zones]

[DOWNLOAD: Pinpoint, Hurricane apps | SHARE: Weather pictures]

Watch News 6 for more weather updates.

Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.