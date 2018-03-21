Fire at Apopka nursery may have been caused by storm

APOPKA, Fla. - Tuesday's afternoon storms in Central Florida may have been the culprit to a fire at an Apopka nursery.

Fire crews were called to Lee's Trees and Landscape Nursery just before 4 p.m.

Though preliminary, it's believed the fire may have started from a lightning strike to a single-wide trailer on the property.

"It looks like it hit right up in here and just went through the walls and just tore everything," Lee said.

Generally, employees would be in and out of the building that serves as a break room, but because of the inclement weather, Lee sent his staff home.

"Happen to come back to and do a little office work and seen Orange County sheriff out in front. Didn't think anything about it until I came back to my office and saw smoke in the break room," Lee said.

Within minutes of driving up to his building, seeing the smoke and talking to the deputy who was already there, rescue crews were en route.

"I went inside to make sure there was nobody in the break room, and then I went and unlocked the gate and let the deputy in and that's when he came in and the fire trucks came right after that," Lee said.

Lee said the building was filled with smoke but luckily the flames weren't overbearing.

Within a matter of minutes, firefighters put the fire out.

"They were here before it ever got out of control," Lee said. "Life as it happens, right? But it's all good. Nobody's hurt and we're all good."

