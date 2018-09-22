First official day of fall begins the Florida way with plenty of rain

ORLANDO, Fla. - While fall officially begins at 9:54 p.m. Saturday, the forecast in Central Florida predicts rain and heat instead of any chilly autumn weather.

News 6 meteorologist Candace Campos said Saturday will begin with high temperatures in the upper 80s and low 90s.

Above-normal rain chances, around 50 to 60 percent, are in store for Saturday and Sunday due to a ridge of high pressure centered off of the mid-Atlantic coast. Campos said this high pressure will produce a strong on-shore east wind flow. The latest models show higher moisture associated with an older front over the Atlantic, spreading back across most of the local area.

"Local heavy rain is possible, mainly along the coast along the evening and early morning hours along the coast, and then tracking inland through the afternoon," Campos said.

The first week of fall is predicted to bring above-average highs in the low 90s and continuing high humidity. Campos said the forecast calls for a 40 to 50 percent rain coverage and a few storms each afternoon through most of the workweek.

"Central Florida usually starts seeing a slightly drier and cooler transition in our weather pattern by mid-October," Campos said.

Tropic update:

Tropical Depression 11 developed late Friday night a few miles east of the Caribbean. The depression has sustained winds of 35 mph as it tracks toward the west at 5 mph. The latest forecast cone shows the storm remaining a weak tropical depression as it approaches the Windward Islands and then falling apart.

"This is not something to be worried about," Campos said.

Besides Tropical Depression 11, meteorologists are watching several areas in the tropics that have a 30 to 70 percent chance of developing over the next five days.

As of now, none of the areas pose a major concern for Central Florida, but, according to Campos, all are worth watching.

"Of course we will keep you updated with every model run as they come in," she said.



