First weekend of winter brings Central Florida actual wintry weather

ORLANDO, Fla. - Temperatures are acting accordingly for the first official weekend of winter, even in Central Florida.

After the winter solstice Friday, winter is kicking off Saturday with temperatures 12 to 20 degrees colder than the previous morning. News 6 meteorologist Samara Cokinos said all over Central Florida, people woke up to temperatures in the upper 40s.

"The good news is the wind won't be as strong today," Cokinos said.

A northwest breeze between 5-10 mph is predicted Saturday, along with blue skies and sunshine.

Highs will hit the low to mid-60s.

Starting the first official weekend of winter a lot colder than this time Friday morning. Mid to upper 40s all over. #news6 #ClickOrlando pic.twitter.com/Rho43DLVCq — Samara Cokinos (@CokinosSamaraWx) December 22, 2018

"Mariners of small craft should use caution on the waters, especially earlier in the day," Cokinos said. "The wind will continue to relax a little more later in the afternoon."

Overnight, the sky will be cloud-free. Lows will dip to the low 40s for most of Central Florida, while northern counties will reach the mid- to upper 30s. Patchy frost is expected Saturday night through early Sunday morning.

"Don't forget to bring your pets in," Cokinos said. "They need a warm place to sleep, too."

After a frosty start Sunday morning, Cokinos said the afternoon will shape up nicely. Temperatures will be back in the mid- to upper 60s with another day of sunshine.

The forecast remains dry through Christmas, though rain coverage will increase by the end of next week.

Lots of sunshine and not as windy this afternoon. Highs in the low 60s with a northwest wind 5-10 mph. #news6 #ClickOrlando pic.twitter.com/hTNlPZdmx2 — Samara Cokinos (@CokinosSamaraWx) December 22, 2018

