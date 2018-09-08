Florence brings rough seas, Helene, possible storm Isaac to likely develop further

ORLANDO, Fla. - Just as the Atlantic Hurricane season reaches its peak on Sept. 10, some development in the tropics will affect Central Florida immediately. Even more future development could mean more effects next week.

Isolated showers near the coast will continue through the mid-morning. Inland areas will experience a decent amount of sun before the showers move through around noon. High temperatures will range from the upper 80s along the coast to the low 90s inland.

Late afternoon will be the busiest time of the day mainly for the interior of Central Florida, with scattered storms bringing some heavy rain. Overall rain coverage is 50 percent. Most of the rain will end by 8 p.m., leaving lows in the mid 70s and party- to mostly-cloudy skies.

Tropical Storm Florence

Tropical Storm Florence is expected to return to hurricane status by the end of the weekend as it moves into warmer water. News 6 meteorologist Samara Cokinos said on its current forecast track, it does get closer to the southeastern seaboard by late next week.

"It's still very early to determine what area will see the direct impacts of Florence," Cokinos said.

Florence will bring rising swells throughout the week in Central Florida. Seas are expected to reach between 3 and 6 feet by late next week. The rip current risk will be high on Saturday and stay that throughout the week.

"Beachgoers, please play it safe this weekend. Your best bet is to pick a spot near a lifeguard," Cokinos said.

Weekend mariners should stay vigilant for storms that may develop and pass by fairly quickly.

"There's still a lot of time to watch this system and we will keep you up-to-date with the latest developments as they happen," Cokinos said.

Tropical Storm Helene and Tropical Depression Nine

Tropical Depression Nine is expected to become Tropical Storm Isaac on Saturday. The forecast shows it strengthening to hurricane status by late next week as it approaches the Lesser Antilles.

Behind that storm along the African coast is Tropical Storm Helene. For now, Helene is going to spend some time over open water and could strengthen to hurricane intensity by the end of the weekend.

