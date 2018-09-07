Florence weakens to tropical storm, more named storms on the way

Sept. 7, 2018 5 a.m. track for Tropical Storm Florence. The storm is expected to strengthen again over the weekend.

ORLANDO, Fla. - The News 6 weather team is pinpointing the tropics Friday as all eyes are on several systems in the Atlantic Ocean that will be the top story in some parts of the country in the coming days.

Florence, which was a major Category 3 hurricane, has weakened to a tropical storm. As of 5 a.m. Friday maximum sustained winds are 65 mph as the storm moves west at 7 mph in the open Atlantic.

"The new track on Florence has it turning slightly to the north but not quite north enough for Florida," News 6 meteorologist Troy Bridges said.

The models do indicate good news for Florida, as most of the models either take it to North Carolina or along the eastern seaboard rather than Florida.

By the end of next week, the American model has Tropical Storm Florence moving along the eastern seaboard and not moving on shore. The European model has Florence moving inland into North Carolina.

Florence is expected to strengthen back to hurricane status next week.

"We shall wait and see behind Florence there are two other systems both with a 90 percent chance of development within the next five days the first of the two will likely get the name Helene this weekend if not today," Bridges said.

Shower and thunderstorm activity associated with this area of low pressure centered about 500 miles west of the Cabo Verde islands has become a little more concentrated over the past couple of hours, but recent satellite data shows that the system is still fairly broad and elongated. Environmental conditions appear favorable for development and a tropical depression is expected to form with in the next day or so while the system moves slowly westward across the tropical Atlantic Ocean. Model data takes the system due west to the lesser Antilles with in the next five days. Many models try to take the system to the Bahamas with in the next 10 days.

There is a system behind that one that will likely become Isaac in the coming days. It has an 80 percent chance of development within the next two days and 90 percent chance within the next five days as we still watch this off the coast of Africa.

#92L will get the name #Helene by this weekend. Here are the models. They bring it to the Lessser Antilles in 5 days. pic.twitter.com/WcXPXvvOWM — Troy Bridges (@TroyNews6) September 7, 2018

In Central Florida, rain chances will be high at 60 percent for Friday, Saturday and Sunday but most of the storms will spring up after 1 p.m.

The average high Friday will be near the average of 91.

Temperatures will warm up to 92 degrees on Friday, 91 both Saturday and Sunday. The rain chance drops to 30 percent on Monday as some drier air moves in at the beginning of the work week.

