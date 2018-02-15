Fog alert issued for Orlando area

ORLANDO, Fla. - Dense fog blanketed Central Florida early Thursday.

"There is a dense fog advisory in effect for every single county in Central Florida until 9 a.m.," News 6 meteorologist Troy Bridges said. "As a front washes out on top of us, drier air will build in through the afternoon. Until then, low-level moisture and cooling temperatures overnight will lead to fog in many areas."

Drivers are urged to use caution.

[TRAFFIC: Check conditions for your commute]

"Please leave early so that you can drive slowly and watch out for other drivers as well as students standing by the road waiting at the bus stop," Bridges said.

Once the fog burns off, sunshine will break out.

Expect a high of 84 degrees in Orlando. The average high on this date is 74. The record high is 90, set in 1935.

"We will continue with temps in the mid-80s through the weekend with no chance of rain," Bridges said.

Orlando reached 78 degrees on Wednesday. The record for that day is 89, set in 1935.

"With no official rain Wednesday, our deficit is now at 1.06 inches since Jan. 1," Bridges said.

Here are the LOW visibilities right now! pic.twitter.com/wGd8qBAQdH — Troy Bridges (@TroyNews6) February 15, 2018

Watch News 6 for updates.

Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.