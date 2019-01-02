Fog, warm temps continue to stick around

ORLANDO, Fla. - ​It was warm again on the first day of 2019, with temperatures reaching 83, while the average for this time of year is 71.

It will be partly cloudy overnight, with temperatures ranging from 59 in Ocala to 65 in Orlando and 64 in Palm Bay. Chances for fog are high again Tuesday night.

[WEATHER: Extended forecast | Radar | Warnings | Pinpoint Weather Zones]

[DOWNLOAD: Pinpoint, Hurricane apps | SHARE: Weather pictures]

We'll have another warm and sunny day Wednesday, with temperatures reaching about 78 at Daytona Beach and 81 in Orlando. There is no rain in the forecast.

However, the chance for rain starts going up by Thursday night, and more likely Friday. Behind the rain, some cooler air will arrive for the weekend.

The high Saturday will be 68 degrees.

Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.