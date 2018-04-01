Fog, warm temps expected ahead of workweek in Orlando area

ORLANDO, Fla. - Easter Sunday started off foggy in the Orlando area, but the skies cleared and temperatures warmed to the 80s, making for a beautiful afternoon.

A chance for sea fog also entered the forecast Sunday afternoon and could linger through the early evenings in Volusia and Brevard counties.

Heat and humidity are combining, also keeping a chance of rain in the forecast Sunday night, with another chance for patchy fog.

Temperatures Sunday night will range from 58 degrees in Ocala to 63 degrees in Palm Bay and 65 degrees in Orlando.

Monday will also be warm once early morning fog burns off, with temperatures ranging from 82 degrees in Daytona Beach, to 83 degrees in Melbourne and 87 degrees in Orlando.

Another small chance of rain returns to the forecast Wednesday, followed by some cooler air arriving Thursday.

