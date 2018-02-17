Foggy mornings, sunny afternoons continue in Orlando area

ORLANDO, Fla. - Fog was an issue Saturday morning and could continue to show up in the Orlando area throughout the next few days.

Early morning fog is expected to be a problem for the next several mornings, especially from I-4 northward, including areas and roads feeding into the area of the Daytona 500 race. It could also affect areas around Florida's Turnpike and I-75. Portions of coastal I-95 will also experience fog.

"Any travel plans on Sunday morning should include leaving early and driving slower due to restricted visibility," News 6 weather anchor Danny Treanor said. "Fog areas should clear by 10 a.m."

Meanwhile, warm temperatures and a lack of rain will continue.

There will be mostly clear skies Saturday night until fog forms. Temperatures will reach lows of 60 degrees in Daytona Beach, 58 degrees in Ocala and 63 degrees in Orlando.

Skies will be mostly sunny Sunday once the fog clears, with highs ranging from 84 degrees in Orlando to 80 degrees in Viera and 79 degrees in Daytona Beach.

The week ahead will be mostly dry and warm, with temperatures in the 80s.

"No mention of rain through next Saturday," Treanor said. "Plan to spend part of tomorrow outside in the warm, fresh air."

