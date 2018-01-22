Foggy start, warming up quickly in Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. - Monday morning commuters will see lots of fog across the Orlando area, due to low-level moisture in the atmosphere.

Patches of fog will appear on and off throughout the morning, but by 9 a.m. most of that fog will burn off.

Monday will see plenty of sunshine mixed in with a few clouds, warming up to 80 degrees in Orlando. The average high for the state on this day is 71.

On Sunday, the Orlando area warmed to 78 degrees, nowhere near the record of 87 set back in 1929.

There was no measurable rain Sunday, putting the deficit at .29 inches since Jan. 1.

Temperatures will be slightly less warm Tuesday with a high of 76 degrees after a front passes and brings rain chances late Monday night into Tuesday at 40 percent.

By Wednesday, that front will bring more cool weather with high temperatures in the upper 60s near 70 degrees. Temperatures will be about the same on Thursday and Friday and back into the mid-70s for the weekend with rain chances returning by Sunday.

