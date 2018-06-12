Forecast calls for 'feels like' temperatures near 100, pop-up storms

ORLANDO, Fla. - Hot, muggy and a chance of afternoon storms, welcome to your forecast for the better part of the next several months.

High temperatures in Orlando will be in the mid-90s, with "feels like" temperatures near 100 degrees. The average high on this date is 91.

"We are pinpointing more of those scattered afternoon showers and storms, a 50 percent coverage area mainly after 3 p.m.," News 6 meteorologist Troy Bridges said.

Overnight lows will be in the mid-70s.

Rain chances will be 40 percent for Wednesday and Thursday.

"Expect some dry air air on Friday, with a 30 percent coverage of rain," Bridges said. "Rain chances bounce back to 40 percent on Saturday and for Sunday."

Highs will remain in the mid-90s through Friday. Lows will be in the mid-70s.

[SIGN UP: Subscribe to ClickOrlando.com newsletters]

Expect highs in the low 90s for the weekend.

Tracking the tropics

An area of low pressure has formed in the western Caribbean Sea.

The National Hurricane Center says the system has a 10 percent chance of development over the next two days, and a 20 percent chance over the next five days.

"This large area of disorganized showers and thunderstorms will eventually move near the Yucatán Peninsula and then into the Bay of Campeche," Bridges said. "This will not impact Central Florida."

If the storm gets a name, it would be called Beryl.

[WEATHER: Extended forecast | Radar | Warnings | Pinpoint Weather Zones]

[DOWNLOAD: Pinpoint, Hurricane apps | SHARE: Weather pictures]

Watch News 6 and stay with ClickOrlando.com for updates.

Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.