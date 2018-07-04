Tropics getting active as Fourth brings heat, humidity, spotty storms

ORLANDO, Fla. - It's the Fourth of July, so of course it will be as hot as a firecracker in Central Florida.

Temperatures will warm into the 90s, but it will feel more like the triple digits. The average high in Orlando on this date is 91. The record high is 98, set in 1936.

"There will be a slight east breeze that will bring a few showers on shore," News 6 meteorologist Troy Bridges said. "Some thunderstorms can be expected. The coverage will be at 50 percent after noon."

Rain chances drop to 20 percent around 9 p.m., just in time for fireworks.

"Always make sure if you’re outdoors at this time of year that you have a plan to find a safe place indoors. Remember, when thunder roars, go indoors," Bridges said.

Rain chances jump to 60 percent on Thursday and Friday before dipping to 40 percent over the weekend.

Highs will be in the low 90s through the weekend. Overnight lows will be in the mid-70s.

A few storms will stick around by 9PM! Here is #FutureRadar pic.twitter.com/0tCeUpBrKx — Troy Bridges (@TroyNews6) July 4, 2018

Pinpointing the tropics

An area of showers remains a few hundred miles southeast of Bermuda.

Although the disturbance is currently disorganized, environmental conditions could become more conductive for a low pressure system to form by late this week southwest of Bermuda.

The system is forecast to move generally northward over the weekend. Interaction with a frontal system will likely limit further development.

"This system would likely stay away from the U.,S. altogether," Bridges said. "It has a 30 percent chance of development within the next two days and a 60 percent chance over the next five days."

There is also a concentrated area of showers and thunderstorms associated with a tropical wave and a small area of low pressure several hundred miles southwest of the Cabo Verde islands.

The disturbance is moving west-northwest toward an area unfavorable for tropical formation.

There's only a 30 percent chance of further development within the next two days.

One low will move away from the U.S. The other low will have a hard time developing. pic.twitter.com/bGBVo1hCkp — Troy Bridges (@TroyNews6) July 4, 2018

