Fourth of July forecast: Rain not expected to be widespread

ORLANDO, Fla. - High humidity, temperatures in the mid-90s and a chance of rain highlights the 4th of July weather week in Central Florida.

Orlando will reach a high of 92 degrees Monday, with a 30% coverage of rain.

Highs will then top off around 95 for the rest of the week, including Thursday, which is Independence Day. The "feels like" temperature will be in the triple digits all week.

"As we head into the Fourth, rain chances remain fairly low at 30-40%," News 6 meteorologist Samara Cokinos said. "That doesn't mean a storm or two won't form. That's still possible, but the rain coverage won't be as widespread."

But will the pop-up storms cause concern for the fireworks shows across the region?

"Most of the rain that forms on the Fourth should be out of the way by 9 p.m.," Cokinos said. "We can't rule out a stray shower lingering, but that coverage will be limited."

Temperatures will be in the mid-80s around show time, and it will feel sticky.

