Freeze! You're under arrest: Police joke Elsa is to blame for freezing weather

McCLEAN, ILL. - The cold may not bother her, but the Midwest just can't let it go.

Officers from the McClean Police Department in Illinois say that Queen Elsa of Arendelle should be arrested for the freezing weather brought on by the polar vortex with no hope for bond until the cold lets up.

In a Facebook post, photos from South Carolina in 2015 show the snow queen being handcuffed--with pink handcuffs, no less--and escorted into a police vehicle by a deputy.

"ATTENTION: Due to the EXTREME COLD weather, all criminal activity and acts of stupidity and foolishness has been cancelled," the post reads. "Even Elsa has been placed under arrest with NO BOND until further notice. Thank you for your attention and understanding to this matter. Respectfully, the McLean Police Dept."

