Freezing start north of Orlando, but weekend warmup on the way

ORLANDO, Fla. - Freezing temperatures hit portions of Central Florida early Friday, but sunny skies will allow for a warmup to near 70 degrees.

Ocala recorded temperatures in the low 30s, prompting a frost advisory for Marion County. Lows in the Orlando area were in the 40s.

Orlando will see a high of 69 on Friday, with no chance of rain.

"Along the coast, a diminishing but still notable northeast swell will continue the high risk of rip currents, especially through the morning and again late Friday afternoon during high tide," News 6 meteorologist Candace Campos said.

Overnight lows will be in the mid-40s.

Saturday's high will reach 80 in Orlando before rain chances jump to 60 percent on Sunday.

Sunday's high will be in the low 80s.

"Don't forget to set your clocks ahead one hour when going to bed Saturday night," Campos said. "Daylight Saving Time begins early Sunday.'

Beautiful BUT chilly start on this Friday. Sunrise at 6:42am, next week the sun will rise an hour later at 7:38am. #SpringForward #DaylightSaving pic.twitter.com/3ZGtFsDtSU — Candace Campos (@CandaceNews6) March 9, 2018

