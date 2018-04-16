Front brings cooler air to Orlando area

ORLANDO, Fla. - A front that brought storms to Central Florida on Sunday is now delivering cooler air to the region.

The high in Orlando on Monday will be near 70 degrees, well below the average high of 83 on this date.

"We will see lots of sunshine and no rain, but winds will be 10 to 15 mph, gusting to 20 mph," News 6 meteorologist Troy Bridges said.

Overnight lows will be in the 40s.

Tuesday's high will reach 82, with no chance of rain. Lows will be in the mid-50s.

A cooler day! Warming only to 70 today! pic.twitter.com/UqfC6RfyKd — Troy Bridges (@TroyNews6) April 16, 2018

The warmup continues during the week, with high temperatures topping off at 87 on Thursday.

The next chance of rain is Sunday, Bridges said.

The yearly rain deficit in Orlando is 4.63 inches.

