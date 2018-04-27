Front brings rain back to Orlando-area forecast

ORLANDO, Fla. - After a couple warm, dry days, rain returns to the forecast Friday, all thanks to a weak front moving through the Orlando area.

"This front will bring a few scattered showers and even a few thunderstorms across Central Florida by the afternoon," News 6 meteorologist Troy Bridges said.

The rain is expected to pick up around 2 p.m. and could last through around 5 p.m. Moderate rainfall and even a few heavy downpours are expected. Lightning and gusty winds are also possible.

Once the front passes Friday night, skies will be clear and minimal rain and mild temperatures are expected.

The front is not expected to bring a major shift in temperatures since it is weak, Bridges said.

[WEATHER: Extended forecast | Radar | Warnings | Pinpoint Weather Zones]

[DOWNLOAD: Pinpoint, Hurricane apps | SHARE: Weather pictures]

Expect a high of 85 degrees Friday, which is just one degree higher than the average temperature in Orlando this time of year.

We are heating things up at the #LeesburgBikeFest. 30% rain this afternoon. pic.twitter.com/tweKVF7OZk — Troy Bridges (@TroyNews6) April 27, 2018

Temperatures are expected to stay in the 80s for the next few days, and rain likely won't be an issue after Friday.

"We will be in the mid-80s all weekend and all of next week," Bridges said. "There will be no rain chances after today’s 30 percent coverage."

Friday's rain will be much needed. Without any rainfall Thursday, Orlando's deficit rose to 5.46 inches since Jan. 1.

Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.