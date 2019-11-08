Front brings rain, cooler temperatures to Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. - A front will bring rain into Central Florida on Friday.

Orlando will reach a high of 82 degrees, near the average high of 80. The record high is 89, set in 2015.

Rain will be off and on, with a 50% coverage.

"There is not a big risk of severe weather, but we will have a chance for a couple of heavy downpours into the afternoon drive time," News 6 meteorologist Troy Bridges said. "Some rain will linger into the evening and possibly into the early morning hours Saturday."

Cooler air is behind the front.

"Expect morning lows in the 50s and 60s on Saturday and Sunday, with afternoon highs in the mid- and upper 70s both weekend days," Bridges said.

Veterans Day on Monday will be mostly dry with a high near 80.

By the middle of next week, highs could be in the upper 60s.

