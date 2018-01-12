Front brings rain, major drop in temperatures to Orlando area

ORLANDO, Fla. - A new front moves through Central Florida on Friday, bringing rain and much cooler temperatures.

"Friday morning will begin with dense fog in parts of Central Florida," News 6 meteorologist Troy Bridges said. "There is a dense fog advisory until 10 a.m. for Marion County."

Rain begins to fall as early as 3 p.m. ahead of the front.

"Some of the heaviest rain will be along I-4 by 5 p.m., just in time for the drive home," Bridges said. "All of this rain will be ahead of the actual front, which moves through late Friday."

Orlando's high reaches 80 degrees. The average high on this date is 71.

Rain could linger through the night, but cooler air moves in early Saturday morning.

"Temperatures will only warm into the mid-60s on Saturday and upper 50s on Sunday," Bridges said. "Expect a high in the low 60s for Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day."

Overnight lows will be near 40.

Rain chances stay out of the forecast through the end of next week.

Afternoon highs will be in the mid-60s on Tuesday.

