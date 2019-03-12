Front drops highs to near normal in Orlando area

ORLANDO, Fla. - A front will drop temperatures back to near normal for this time of year.

Tuesday's high in Orlando will be 80 degrees, with a 10 percent chance of rain. The average high on this date is 77.

"Expect more clouds than Monday, when we were near 90 degrees," News 6 meteorologist Troy Bridges said.

The overnight low will be in the mid-60s.

The pollen in REAL ya'll! pic.twitter.com/aszs7nSzvA — Troy Bridges (@TroyNews6) March 12, 2019

Highs will range from 82 Wednesday to 86 Friday, when rain chances reappear at 20 percent.

"A new front will approach and give us a 30 percent coverage of rain Saturday," Bridges said.

Highs will be in the upper 70s over the weekend, with a 20 to 30 percent chance of rain each day.

