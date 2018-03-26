Front expected to bring afternoon showers to Orlando area

ORLANDO, Fla. - A front will bring a decent chance of rain to the Orlando area on Monday.

"Expect a 30 percent coverage of showers through the afternoon and evening," News 6 meteorologist Troy Bridges said. "We will not see a risk of severe weather."

Monday's high in Orlando is expected to reach 80 degrees. The average high on this date is 79. The low will be in the low 60s.

Sunday's high reached 85, which was 10 degrees shy of the record high set in 1929.

"We saw no rain Sunday, putting our deficit at 4.47 inches since the first of the year," Bridges said.

Rain chances will stay out of the forecast from Tuesday through Thursday.

Kids will need their unbrellas for later today! pic.twitter.com/nEpwPP3R54 — Troy Bridges (@TroyNews6) March 26, 2018

Expect highs in the low to mid-80s on Wednesday and Thursday. Overnight lows will be near 60 degrees.

Rain chances return at 30 percent on Friday.

The chance of rain will be 20 percent for Saturday and Easter Sunday.

