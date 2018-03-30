Front expected to bring rain to Orlando area

ORLANDO, Fla. - A front will bring rain to Central Florida later Friday.

Rain chances will be 50 percent by the afternoon.

"The front is weak and will not bring a drastic change in temperatures, nor will it bring a risk of severe weather, although heavy downpours can’t be ruled out," News 6 meteorologist Troy Bridges said.

The yearly rain deficit in Orlando is just shy of 5 inches.

Expect a high of 86 degrees in Orlando. The average high is 80.

Overnight lows will be in the low 60s.

Saturday's high will be 78 under mostly cloudy skies. There's a 20 percent chance of rain.

Easter Sunday will see a 30 percent coverage of rain. The high will be in the low 80s.

"If you are making plans for sunrise services, expect a 20 percent coverage of morning rain, with sunrise at 7:14 a.m.," Bridges said.

Get ready for a wet Friday afternoon. I'll tell you all about the Easter Forecast NEXT on the News6 News at Noon! pic.twitter.com/XLqa9Ubn1l — Troy Bridges (@TroyNews6) March 29, 2018

Beachgoers should be aware of dangerous rip currents, and there's a small craft advisory in effect for most of Central Florida.

Expect highs in the mid-80s for the early part of next workweek.

[WEATHER: Extended forecast | Radar | Warnings | Pinpoint Weather Zones]

[DOWNLOAD: Pinpoint, Hurricane apps | SHARE: Weather pictures]

Watch News 6 for updates.

Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.