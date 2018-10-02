Front increases rain chances in Orlando area

ORLANDO, Fla. - Changes are on the way to Central Florida.

Rain chances increase to 50 percent on Tuesday.

"A front in North Florida and South Georgia will meander and lead to increased range chances," News 6 meteorologist Troy Bridges said. "Expect a chance for a few storms with lightning, strong winds and heavy rain for the afternoon drive."

The high in Orlando will be near 90 degrees. The average high on this date is 88.

The front will retreat to the north by Wednesday, when rain chances will be much lower. Highs will stay in the low 90s.

On Thursday, rain chances increase to 40 percent as the front makes more progress to the south.

"This will help to dry us out by Friday," Bridges said.

The highs on Thursday through Sunday will be in the upper 80s.

The weekend should be mostly dry.

"Remember, our dry season generally starts around October 15," Bridges said. "That is when we see the first front move all the way through Central Florida and into South Florida."

Here is #FutureRadar at 3 PM! Expect a 50% coverage of rain. pic.twitter.com/6m5Lh5pDT8 — Troy Bridges (@TroyNews6) October 2, 2018

Pinpointing the tropics

Tropical Storm Leslie has maximum sustained winds of 60 mph and is moving southwest at 5 mph in the open Atlantic.

"Leslie will stay away from United States," Bridges said.

Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.