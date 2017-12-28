Front bringing few showers to Central Florida forecast

ORLANDO, Fla. - A front moved slowly through Central Florida Wednesday, bringing a few changes to the forecast.

"For the most part, this front is stationary," News 6 meteorologist Troy Bridges said. "As it will wobble back-and-forth for the next day or so, we will have a few showers to deal with."

Rain chances will be at 20 percent Wednesday night and 30 percent through the afternoon Thursday.

Once the front moves south of Central Florida throughout the day Thursday, temperatures will cool off a bit for the afternoon.

Expect a high of 71 degrees Thursday and highs in the upper 60s Friday, Saturday and Sunday, as well as on New Year’s Day Monday.

"Rain chances will be out of the picture for Friday and Saturday, but late Sunday on New Year’s Eve, expect a 20 percent coverage of rain and a 40 percent chance for rain on New Year’s Day," Bridges said.

Temperatures will be in the mid- to upper 50s as Central Floridians ring in 2018.

Rain chances will be at 30 percent Tuesday and 20 percent Wednesday, with highs in the low 60s Tuesday and Wednesday. Morning lows will be in the low 50s, and even some 40s can be expected Wednesday morning.

