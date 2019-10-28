Get ready for more rain, Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. - Ready for more rain? Ready or not, here it comes.

"We are pinpointing a front that will act as a focal point for scattered showers and storms for the next couple of days," News 6 meteorologist Troy Bridges said.

Orlando-area forecast

Rain chances are at 40% for Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday, but taper off in time for Halloween on Thursday, when they drop to 30%.

Expect temperatures in the mid-70s Thursday evening, with rain chances only at 20%.

Rain chances remain lower but still in the forecast through the weekend.

"We will see a 20% coverage of rain for Friday, Saturday and for Sunday, with some drier air working in," Bridges said.

According to Bridges, the average high in Orlando is 82 degrees, a few degrees cooler than Central Florida is expected to feel this week.

Expect a high of 90 on Monday and a high in the upper 80s Tuesday through the end of the week.

"Again, for trick-or-treating, temperatures will gradually cool into the mid-70s, while some spots could still be in the upper 70s for trick-or-treat time, depending on the exact time you decide to go," Bridges said.

Temperatures in Orlando Sunday reached a high of 90 degrees, with little accompanying rainfall.

Orlando saw only a trace of rain, putting the deficit at 3.82 inches since Jan. 1 and 1.09 inches since Sept. 1.

Daytona Beach saw .32 inches of rain Sunday, putting its surplus at 9.97 inches since Jan. 1.

Pinpointing the tropics

Forecasters are still pinpointing Tropical Storm Pablo, which at last check had maximum sustained winds at 50 mph and was moving north at 5 mph away from the Azores and not impacting the United States of America, according to Bridges.

A large non-tropical low pressure system located more than 400 miles west of the Azores is producing a broad area of gale-force to hurricane-force winds. The system has a 10% chance of development with in the next two days in a 20% chance of development within the next five days. It will not impact the U.S.

