Get the latest on Hurricane Leslie, tropical wave, Orlando forecast

ORLANDO, Fla. - Central Florida will see a nice end to the week weather-wise, but all eyes continue to be on the tropics.

As of Thursday morning, Hurricane Leslie was 455 miles east of Bermuda, with maximum sustained winds of 80 mph.

The Category 1 storm was moving north, away from the United States.

Computer models show Leslie heading north before taking a sharp turn to the east.

Tropical wave in Caribbean

An area of low pressure in the western Caribbean Sea has a 30 percent chance of further development, according to the National Hurricane Center.

Environmental conditions could become less hostile over the weekend and early next week, allowing for some slow development as the system drifts to the northwest.

"This system will have a hard time getting its act together and will also be steered by a big area of high pressure over the Yucatán Peninsula and into the western Gulf, if it develops at all," News 6 meteorologist Troy Bridges said.

Orlando-area forecast

High temperatures will be near 90 degrees, with rain chances at 20 to 30 percent through the weekend.

The average high in Orlando on this date is 88.

"Rain chances on Columbus Day will increase to 40 percent, with highs in the upper 80s," Bridges said.

