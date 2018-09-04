Gordon forecast to become hurricane as new wave forms in Atlantic

ORLANDO, Fla. - Tropical Storm Gordon is expected to strengthen into a hurricane late Tuesday when it hits the central U.S. Gulf Coast, including coastal Mississippi.

From there, Gordon is forecast to move inland over the lower Mississippi Valley.

Gordon formed into a tropical storm near the Florida Keys early Monday as it lashed the southern part of the state with heavy rains and high winds.

The storm was centered 280 miles east-southeast of the mouth of the Mississippi River and was moving west at 17 mph, forecasters said early Tuesday. Maximum sustained winds were clocked at 65 mph.

A hurricane warning was put into effect for the area stretching from the mouth of the Pearl River in Mississippi to the Alabama-Florida border.

Closer to home, Gordon will continue to bring some heavy rain into South Florida on Tuesday, with a few lingering showers and storms across the Orlando area.

Meanwhile, Tropical Storm Florence continues to spin in the open Atlantic. Florence is expected to stay out to sea.

And a tropical wave located a few hundred miles south-southeast of the Cabo Verde Islands is producing a large area of disorganized showers and thunderstorms.

Gradual development of the system is expected and it could become a tropical depression late this week while it moves west across the eastern tropical Atlantic. The National Hurricane Center is giving the wave a 10 percent chance of further development over the next 48 hours and a 50 percent chance of development over the next five days.

The peak of the hurricane season is Sept. 10.

Orlando-area forecast

Expect a 50 percent coverage of showers and storms Tuesday afternoon in Central Florida.

Rain chances drop to 30 percent on Wednesday as Gordon pools drier air in place and sucks some of the moisture away.

Rain chances return to 50 percent by Thursday and jump to 60 percent on Friday.

High temperatures in Orlando will be close to the average of 91 every day this week.

