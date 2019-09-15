Gusty downpours, rough seas continue Sunday

ORLANDO, Fla.- - The biggest impacts as Humberto moves north about 200 miles off the Florida coast will continue to be at the beach.

High surf and dangerous rip currents will last until late Sunday and Monday as Humberto pulls away. Gusty showers and a breezy north wind will remain inland. Very similarly to Saturday, the sun could be out during the quick passing downpours. It again will not be a washout.

Wind gusts at times could top 30 mph, especially along the coast.

Beach Forecast:

Gusty downpours will continue along the coast on and off. It is advised not to enter the water as dangerous rip currents continue. Minor coastal flooding is possible during high tide.

The week ahead:

The heat and relatively dry weather return. Highs by the middle of the week climb into the mid 90s.

