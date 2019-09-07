Heat, dry weather continue for Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla.- - The heat continues surge across Central Florida again Saturday. Highs climb back into the mid 90s both Saturday and Sunday. Dry weather sticks around for the weekend.

Beach Forecast:

In the wake of Hurricane Dorian, the rip current threat remains elevated. It's a great beach day weather-wise, but use caution if your plans take you into the water.

Tropical Update:

Dorian continues to move up the east coast. Gabrielle is struggling as it remains over the open waters of the Atlantic. Another wave coming off the coast of Africa needs to be watched, but is still a week to 10 days away from potentially entering the Caribbean.

