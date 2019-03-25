Heat, humidity on tap in Orlando area before front brings rain, cooldown

ORLANDO, Fla. - After a gorgeous weekend filled with lots of sunshine and dry air, the nice weather continues, but with a bit of moisture moving into Central Florida Monday in the form of humidity.

"We are enjoying the impacts of high-pressure once again today," News 6 meteorologist Troy Bridges said.

Because of that added humidity, you can’t rule out a 10 percent chance for a few showers.

Rain chances increase slightly to 20 percent Tuesday, with highs remaining in the 80s.

Expect a high of 84 in Orlando on Monday, which is 5 degrees above average for this date in Orlando.

Temperatures will gradually cool into the low 70s by Wednesday as a new front brings a 40 percent coverage of rain.

"Behind that front, rain chances are once again out of the forecast, with highs in the mid-70s on Thursday and 80 degrees on Friday," Bridges said.

Temperatures will remain in the low 80s for the weekend, with a zero percent chance of rain.

Because the area has experienced very dry conditions with low humidity over recent days, Central Florida's fire danger is elevated, according to Bridges.

"That little bit of added moisture with the southwest wind today will help to keep humidity just a touch higher and will slowly help with the fire threat," Bridges said.

Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.