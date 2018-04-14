Heat, humidity to linger in Orlando ahead of possible severe storms

ORLANDO, Fla. - Saturday has been a summer-like day filled with partly cloudy skies and temperatures that are well above average for this time of year, but big changes are on the way as storms move into the Orlando area.

A similar weather pattern is expected Saturday night, as the atmosphere stays warm and humid. Temperatures will range from 66 degrees in Ocala to 71 degrees in Orlando and 72 degrees in Palm Bay.

There is 20 percent chance of rain Saturday night ahead of big storms Sunday.

"Sunday looks very active, with the likelihood of thunderstorms, heavy downpours and lightning," News 6 weather anchor Danny Treanor said.

Sunday will start off fairly quiet, with storms expected to move into Marion County in the early afternoon before spreading across the area.

Orange and Lake counties will see activity later in the afternoon, and Brevard County will see storms in the evening hours.

"Timing on the line of showers will vary on speed of the front and the heat of the day," Treanor said.

Temperatures will stay warm Sunday, with highs ranging from 83 degrees in Daytona Beach to 86 degrees in Orlando and 88 degrees in Melbourne.

Conditions will improve Monday as cooler and drier air moves back into the Orlando area, bringing three days of sunshine and temperatures in the 70s.

