Heat index 105-110: Blazing heat dominates the weekend

ORLANDO, Fla.- - After a steamy start to the weekend, the thermometer will soar into the mid 90s. With the humidity factored in, it will feel closer to 110 at times later Saturday afternoon.

A heat advisory is in effect until 5 p.m. Saturday.

Central Florida is no stranger to heat, but this is only the second time this summer the entire region is under a heat advisory. Prior to this summer, one had not been issued for the region in nearly nine years. Limit your time outdoors this weekend and drink plenty of water.

A few storms will be possible later Saturday afternoon. These will contain heavy rain and frequent lightning.

Beach Forecast

It's a good day for the beaches, but it will be extremely hot as cooling storms may not reach the shores. The rip current threat is moderate.

Tropical Update

Good news in the tropics for now. No development is expected through the middle of August. Don't let your guard down, however. Thursday, NOAA released their in season forecast which calls for an above average year.

