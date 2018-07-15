Heat index of over 100 degrees in store for Sunday afternoon

ORLANDO, Fla. - Sunday is expected to bring lots of sunshine and high temperatures to Central Florida. Some clouds and storms could pop up as the day goes on.

High temperatures will stay in the low 90s near the coast and the mid 90s inland. News 6 meteorologist Samara Cokinos said some scattered storms will move in by the afternoon, with rain coverage at 40 percent for inland zones and 20 to 30 percent in coastal areas.

"It will feel like the triple digits again this afternoon," Cokinos said. "Staying hydrated is key to prevent heat-related illness that can happen fast in the summer heat."

The boating forecast is clear, except for a storm that could move in and turn conditions on the water hazardous rather quickly. Lifeguards have issued warnings for strong rip currents along Central Florida beaches.

"Always swim safe and near a lifeguard," Cokinos said.

The areas that experience storms could see rain through the early evening. Cokinos said the damp weather will clear out at night, leaving cloudy skies and overnight lows in the mid 70s.

Subtropical Storm Beryl is predicted to continue to weaken as it encounters colder water. The storm is currently moving slowly toward the northeast at 3 mph, and is located about 415 miles north of Bermuda.

