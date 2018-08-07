Heat index soars to 100 degrees as rain stays away

ORLANDO, Fla. - Dry air continues to dominate the Central Florida forecast.

Rain chances stand at 20-30 percent Tuesday in the Orlando area.

"The lack of clouds and rain will help highs soar into the mid-90s by midday, with 'feels like' temperatures nearing 100 degrees," News 6 meteorologist Candace Campos said. "This break from the rain will continue through the rest of the week, with chances back to 40-50 percent by the weekend."

Highs will be in the mid-90s through Friday. Overnight lows will be in the mid-70s.

Tracking the tropics:

The National Hurricane Center is watching a non-tropical low about 950 miles west-southwest of the Azores.

Environmental conditions are expected to be conducive for the system to acquire tropical characteristics later Tuesday. Experts give the system a 50 percent chance of developing over the next 48 hours.

This system is not expected to affect anyone along eastern seaboard of the United States.

[WEATHER: Extended forecast | Radar | Warnings | Pinpoint Weather Zones]

[DOWNLOAD: Pinpoint, Hurricane apps | SHARE: Weather pictures]

Watch News 6 for updates.

Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.