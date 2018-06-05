Heat index to soar into triple digits in Orlando area

ORLANDO, Fla. - Another day of dangerous heat is on tap Tuesday in Central Florida.

Orlando is expected to reach a high of 94 degrees, with "feels like" temperatures in the triple digits. The average high on this date is 90. The record is 98, set in 1998.

"Be careful out there," News 6 meteorologist Troy Bridges said. "The heat index, which registers the combined effects of the temperature and humidity, will be 100 to 105 degrees."

The chance of rain stands at 20 percent.

Overnight lows will be in the mid-70s.

Rain chances jump to 40 percent from Wednesday through Friday, when highs hover near 90.

Although pop-up storms overturned a few airplanes in Titusville and several counties saw brief thunderstorm warnings, Orlando did not receive any rain Monday, putting its yearly rain deficit at 1.98 inches.

"By this weekend, expect rain chances back to 50 percent both days as the sea breezes fire up afternoon storms," Bridges said.

