Heat index to soar into triple digits; tropics continue to swirl

ORLANDO, Fla. - The Central Florida forecast calls for some isolated storms on Friday, with highs soaring into the mid-90s.

Rain chances stand at 20 to 30 percent in the Orlando area. The "feels like" temperature will be over 100 degrees.

Overnight lows will be in the mid-70s.

"Another hot and mostly dry day will return for Saturday, followed by seasonal rain chances -- 40 to 50 percent -- by Sunday and most of next week," News 6 meteorologist Candace Campos said.

Tracking the tropics

The National Hurricane Center is issuing advisories on Tropical Storm Ernesto in the far northern Atlantic.

"It will continue to track over the water and won't be a concern for the U.S.," Campos said.

Another area of disturbed weather near the Windward Islands continues to have a 20 percent chance of development over the next two days.

